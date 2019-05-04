Cocktail Dresses You Can Wear to Prom & Beyond

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., May. 4, 2019 3:00 AM
Prom is an exciting time of the year.
It's a milestone moment for high school students and it's one to be celebrated. And what better way to celebrate than in a fancy new outfit you bought specifically for the occasion? But let's be real: The last thing you want to do is spend a pretty penny on a cute dress you'll wear a total of one time.
That's a legit concern but if you shop with a cocktail dress theme in mind, trust us when we say you'll get a lot of wear out of these versatile prom dresses. Don't believe us? Keep scrolling, girl!
Nordstrom Rack
No prom is complete without at least one sequined dress in the room.
Revolve
There's something extremely sophisticated about this gorgeous green wrap dress.
Revolve
We love this royal blue dress so much we'd wear it as many places as possible, tbh.
Nordstrom Rack
A bold mermaid blue is just as fitting at prom as it will be at the next wedding you attend.
Nordstrom Rack
If an intricate pattern speaks to you for a special occasion, this seriously discounted mini dress is a winner.
Boohoo
Keep it simple and sweet with this pretty off-the-shoulder dress.
Nordstrom Rack
Go the gown route with a sultry burgundy number.
Revolve
Something about a crisp white dress just feels oh-so-stylish.
Nordstrom Rack
Love a delicate girly detail? Scoop up this embroidered floral stunner.
Nordstrom Rack
For a fancy take, this light pink one-shoulder sheath dress is our top pick.
Boohoo
Are you the sassiest girl in your group? This red-hot satin leopard mini was made for you.
Nordstrom Rack
We love a flirty skater dress for prom or any other date night.
Boohoo
Speaking of skater dresses, how about this cute metallic one?
Revolve
This tie-front dress feels sexy but still classy.
Revolve
This baby-pink mini dress is calling to us for prom and beyond.
