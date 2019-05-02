BREAKING!

Blake Lively Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Ryan Reynolds

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 2, 2019 4:33 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Now this is how you walk a red carpet! 

On Thursday night, Blake Lively turned heads for all the right reasons at the New York City premiere of Pokémon Detective Pikachu. As it turns out, the Hollywood actress debuted her baby bump!

In other words, the former Gossip Girl star and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their third child together.

Blake was all smiles when she revealed her bump in a sparkling yellow gown. As for Ryan, he also looked more than excited and handsome as he posed for photos with his leading lady.

The notoriously private couple are already proud parents to two kids. And while they try their best to give their children a private life, both parents have been able to gush about parenthood in rare interviews. 

Photos

Blake Lively's Fashion Week Appearances

"My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public," Blake previously told Marie Claire UK. "Our child hasn't had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had."

Congratulations to Blake and her entire family!

Story developing...more to come! 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Blake Lively , Ryan Reynolds , Pregnancies , Babies , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Ted Bundy

Ted Bundy's Girlfriend Details Narrowly Avoiding Being His Next Victim

Why Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Got Married In Vegas

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette Teaser's Got Drama on Night One

Justin Bieber Opens Up Further About Fear & Anxiety

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Decided to Marry in Las Vegas

Keltie Knight, Daily Pop

What Did Jake Gyllenhaal Do to LADYGANG's Keltie Knight to Cause Their "Love-Hate Relationship"?

Nicki Minaj, Cardi B

Cardi B Denies Reigniting Her Feud With Nicki Minaj: "Get a F--king Life"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.