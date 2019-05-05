9 Met Gala Mysteries That Still Have Us Guessing

Over the past decade, the red carpet at the Met Gala has deftly surpassed just about every other glamorous event when it comes to celebrity-spotting, fashion-ogling and intense, committed decoding of what's going on with the A-list attendees as they pose for the bank of photographers snapping away and ascend the humbling stairs outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But that's outside.

Once everyone is inside the annual benefit for the Met's Costume Institute, one of the most hard-to-get invitations around, posting pics and video on social media is a no-no. Even at the still-very-private after-parties, it's up to the phone-wielding guests to decide how much they want to share their evening with their Instagram followers. If you're Alex Rodriguez, you want everyone to know that you're there with Jennifer Lopez and she is amazing. If you're Beyoncé...

Well, you may have reason to play the festivities close to the beaded, hand-sewn vest.