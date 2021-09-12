9 Met Gala Mysteries We're Still Not Over

Watch : 2021 Met Gala: By the Numbers

For more than two decades, the red carpet at the Met Gala has deftly surpassed just about every other glamorous event when it comes to celebrity-spotting, fashion-ogling and intense, committed decoding of what's going on with the A-list attendees as they pose for the bank of photographers snapping away and ascend the humbling stairs outside the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

But that's outside.

Once everyone is inside the annual benefit for the Met's Costume Institute, one of the most hard-to-get invitations around, posting pics and video on social media is a no-no. Even at the still-very-private after-parties, it's up to the phone-wielding guests to decide how much they want to share their evening with the masses. If you're Kylie Jenner, you're there and you want your 265 million Instagram followers to know it. If you're Beyoncé...

Well, you may have your reasons to play the festivities close to the hand-beaded gown.