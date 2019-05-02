The Bachelorette Teaser's Got Drama on Night One

A new season of The Bachelorette is coming, which means the drama is too.

In a new teaser for Hannah Brown's upcoming season (which isn't even finished filming yet), the former beauty queen already has to confront a guy on night one over the fact that he apparently already has a girlfriend. Rude!

But that's apparently just the start of the drama, as the teaser promises it "never lets up." There's even an ambulance that appears to have been called during a rugby game, and Hannah can be seen crying and heard saying, "I just want somebody to fight for me. That's what I deserve."