Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Decided to Marry in Las Vegas

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are officially husband and wife!

The Jonas Brothers star and the Game of Thrones actress tied the knot on Wednesday night in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas. Shortly after attending the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, during which Joe performed with his brothers and Sophie presented, the couple and their pals headed to A Little White Chapel to say "I do" at the Sin City location's Chapel L'Amour.

Joe and Sophie's wedding ceremony, which was broadcast on Diplo's Instagram Live, was attended by Joe's brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as well as Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. Country duo Dan + Shay also serenaded the couple with a performance of "Speechless" during the ceremony.