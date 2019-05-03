15 Unforgettable Met Gala Moments To Get You Excited for the First Monday in May

Fashion lovers, rejoice! The 2019 Met Gala is right around the corner.

In just a matter of days, New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art will become home to what industry insiders have unofficially dubbed the Super Bowl of the fashion world. The über exclusive fundraiser benefits the museum's costume institute, and invitees are hand-picked by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. In addition to shelling out $30,000 for a ticket, guests are also expected to dress to theme, which this year is "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

Needless to say, an event with such esteem and notoriety is bound to produce some pretty epic pop culture moments (sprinkled in with a bit of drama, of course).