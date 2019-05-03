A 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Thanksgiving Invite Gets Painfully Awkward for Chantel and Pedro

by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 3, 2019 5:05 AM
The fight between Pedro and Chantel's family on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? may never be resolved.
In the exclusive clip above, Chantel and Pedro are making their way back from visiting Savannah when Chantel's mother calls to invite them to Thanksgiving. Pedro refuses to answer Karen.
It's incredibly uncomfortable.
"She invites me to the Thanksgiving for the family. And the, I, that's so weird because last time I saw her, she tried to call immigration for send me back to my country," Pedro says in a confessional.
The last time he saw her? That was the brawl.
"Hell, no. I don't wanna do Thanksgiving with you," Pedro says.
But he is married to Chantel. Will the two sides ever be able to come together? Probably, but not without some fireworks. In addition to starring in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season four, the couple and their families will star in their own spinoff, The Family Chantel.
"This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night," Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC, said in a statement. "Our fans can't get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, The Family Chantel hits the bullseye."
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?