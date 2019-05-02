Why Sophie Turner and New Sister-in-Law Priyanka Chopra Ended Up Such Close Friends So Quickly

Presenting, the co-Queens of House Jonas.

While people were still busy getting over the Battle of Winterfell, Sophie Turner up and married Joe Jonas on Wednesday night after the Billboard Music Awards, which featured the Jonas Brothers' first award show performance since officially reuniting. By the bride's side were the only other people who know exactly what it's like to whip up mad fascination in the minds and hearts of JoBro fans: Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Kevin Jonas' wife of nine years and Nick Jonas' wife of five months were Turner's bridesmaids at the surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, ahead of a splashier wedding party we hear they're still planning to have this summer.

Having her two sisters-in-law by her side obviously made perfect sense, as Danielle and Priyanka were the closest Turner had to family at the small Vegas chapel, and Sophie and Danielle, of course, were among Priyanka's dozen Ralph Lauren-clad bridesmaids when she married Nick last year. But while she's had more time to get to know Danielle since she and Joe started dating in 2016, Turner's super-close friendship with Chopra developed over the same whirlwind timeline as Priyanka and Nick's own courtship.