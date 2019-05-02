Watch Derek Hough's Stunning World of Dance Finale Performance

Derek Hough's been serving as a judge on World of Dance for three seasons, but don't forget that he could also compete on that stage.

Hough shows off his dance skills on the NBC competition show's season three finale this Sunday, alongside season two alums Michael Dameski and Charity & Andres, who placed 2nd and 3rd respectively last season. It's a hell of a performance, featuring all kinds of lifts and spins and dance moves we don't know the names of, but know that we could not even come close to doing. Fellow judges Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo definitely seem impressed.

E! News has your exclusive first look at the performance below.