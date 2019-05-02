All the Details on Sophie Turner's Wedding Look at Her and Joe Jonas' Surprise Ceremony

Sophie Turner did not say yes to the dress for her surprise wedding to Joe Jonas.

The 23-year-old Game of Thrones actress (who plays Sansa Stark) tied the knot with her longtime beau in Las Vegas, in total Las Vegas style, on Tuesday night, just after she cheered on his performance with the Jonas Brothers at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Sophie wore an almost $650 sleeveless white silk off-the-shoulder ruffled jumpsuit from Ukrainian brand Bevza's fall 2019 collection, $395 Loeffler Randall gold penny knot mules, and a fingertip veil as she and Joe, 29, recited their vows before an Elvis Presley impersonator officiant at the city's famous Little White Wedding Chapel's Chapel L'Amour. The groom wore a gray suit.