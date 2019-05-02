Palace Says Meghan Markle Hasn't Given Birth—But the Internet Isn't Convinced

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:53 AM
Meghan Markle has yet to give birth to her and Prince Harry's first child, according to Buckingham Palace.
While the world is on #RoyalBabyWatch, a representative for the Palace confirms to E! News, "The baby hasn't been born yet." Back in January, Meghan revealed her due date during a walkabout with Prince Harry in Birkenhead, Merseyside. During the couple's first joint appearance of 2019, Meghan shared that she was six months pregnant and due around the end of April/early May.
Today's confirmation for the Palace comes amid many conspiracy theories that the Duchess of Sussex has already given birth, and that she and the Duke of Sussex are keeping the baby's arrival a secret for now.
The conspiracy theories started in late April, when Kate Middleton and Prince William allegedly visited Meghan and Harry's Frogmore Cottage home. The family visit is said to have taken place after Easter Sunday church services, which Meghan was noticeably absent from.
Getty Images
The royal family raised even more eyebrows days later when it was reported that Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to Meghan and Harry's home. Following this report, many social media users were convinced that Meghan had quietly given birth, and that the Queen was visiting the new bundle of joy.
Then on Wednesday, May 1, speculation kicked into overdrive when it was announced that Harry would be visiting the Netherlands on the May 8 and May 9. Many believe that Harry wouldn't be going on the trip if Meghan was still moments away from giving birth. However, it seems as though this was a scheduled trip, and it's possible that it could be postponed if Meghan gave birth before those dates.
Harry is going to visit the Netherlands on the 8th and 9th, i dont think harry would leave if meghan was still pregnant. She definitely gave birth already #dailypop— 🦋 (@Acupofanna) May 1, 2019
As the couple continues to wait for their baby's arrival, they sent a sweet message to their niece, Princess Charlotte who is celebrating her fourth birthday today.
"Happy Birthday Charlotte!" Meghan and Harry commented on Kensington Palace's Instagram post in honor of Charlotte's birthday. "Lots of love, H and M xo."
