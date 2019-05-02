Justin Bieber Encourages Fans to Not Let "Fear and Anxiety Win"

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:52 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber

Clasos

Justin Bieber has an uplifting message for you. 

The star took to social media on Thursday with lengthy comments for his 111 million fans with his faith in mind. 

"Don't stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind!" the 25-year-old star wrote online, quoting the King James Bible. 

As Bieber continued, he reflected on struggles. "I havent believed the truth about myself I haven't believed I am loved I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes [sic] about the the people who have betrayed me."

Photos

Looking Back on Justin Bieber's Stacked Dating History

The performer continued his message with some comments on how his religious beliefs have impacted him. 

"Jesus has given me freedom and the persuit of getting to know his character is never ending. Gods character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I won't be afraid to be vulnerable before him," Bieber wrote. 

Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun, Kanye West, Sean Diddy Combs, Praying

Instagram / Justin Bieber

The star has used social media in the past to shed light on his personal life, like last month when he shared a selfie from a therapy session. "It's cool to have a healthy mind and healthy emotions," he encouraged his fans. A month earlier in March, the singer asked fans to pray for him while he was struggling. 

"Hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys," he wrote on Instagram. "Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on.."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Justin Bieber , Religion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, KUWTK 1605

See Kim Kardashian Explain How She Selects Prison Inmates Who "Deserve a Second Chance"

David Beckham, Harper Beckham, Beckham Family

See David Beckham's Sweetest Family Moments & Prepare for Serious Life Envy

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

All the Details on Sophie Turner's Wedding Look at Her and Joe Jonas' Surprise Ceremony

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Palace Says Meghan Markle Hasn't Given Birth—But the Internet Isn't Convinced

Emma Roberts, Busy Tonight

Emma Roberts Defends Her Real-Life Doll Obsession on Busy Tonight: ''The New Cat Lady is Doll Lady!''

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Which Celebrity Set the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet on Fire With Their Style? Vote Now!

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Look Back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Road to Marriage

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.