Look Back at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s Road to Marriage

by Jamie Blynn | Thu., May. 2, 2019 8:23 AM

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

She may not get the Iron Throne, but Sophie Turner will always have Joe Jonas' heart. 

The duo of nearly three years shocked fans after Wednesday night's Billboard Music Awards by eloping at the local Las Vegas chapel.

With an Elvis impersonator officiating, Dan + Shay performing and Diplo filming the moment for Instagram live, the Game of Thrones star, 23, and "Sucker" singer, 29, exchanged vows…and ring pops. The intimate crowd included his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas and their wives Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively.

The surprise "I do" comes nearly two years after the duo—who, with encouragement from mutual pal Hailee Steinfeld, began dating in the fall of 2016—announced their engagement with an October 2017 Instagram post. "She said yes," Jonas captioned a photo, which showed off her stunning new sparkler. 

A Look at That Other Jonas Romance: Why Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Are One of Hollywood's Coolest Pairs

"I'm still like, Holy sh-t! I'm engaged," she later told Marie Claire. "There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person."

The pair celebrated their engagement the following month with a star-studded party at NYC's Mamo restaurant. At the intimate bash, dimly lit by candles, the lovebirds were feted by his DNCE band mates, Cole Whittle and JinJoo Lee, as well as his family.

Jonas and Turner, who asked co-star Maisie Williams to be a bridesmaid, may still be planning another, most likely larger, extravaganza this summer. "We're going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game," the groom said on The Late Late Show, referencing a rumored event in France. "So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I'll be very proud."

Keep scrolling to look back at the duo's romance!

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

INSTARimages.com

Welcome to Miami

The duo held hands in Miami back in Dec. 2016.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Tumblr

Courtesy of Anne Charlotte

Look of Love

The first time the pair were spotted together was here—in November 2016.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Catch Up

The lovebirds were spotted arriving to CAA's Golden Globes party at Catch LA in Dec. 2016.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Work It Out

Wearing workout clothes, the two held hands while taking a romantic stroll in the East Village neighborhood of NYC.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

AKM-GSI

Choice Couple

In January 2017, the hot couple left a People Choice Awards after party hosted by DNCE. The pair left hand-in-hand and then got into a car together.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

BKNY / AKM-GSI

Arm-in-Arm

The duo locked arms after a dinner date night at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Moryc Welt/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

New Kids on the Block

The singer was seen taking a romantic stroll with his girlfriend, who was wearing a New Kids on the Block shirt, through the SoHo district of New York City on April 13, 2017. Joe was spotted writing on his hands courtesy of his new lady, some of which read "Joe gives me da good good."

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

March On

The pair were spotted at LAX on March 5, 2017 in Los Angeles, CA.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Instagram

I Heart NY

The pair were photographed while out on the town in NYC in May.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jean Genies

Rocking denim-on-denim looks, Joe and Sophie walked it out in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on May 3, 2017.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Malibu Joe/ / BACKGRID

Weekend Warriors

The duo walked arm in arm as they took a stroll through Venice, CA. Joe looked like quite the tourist, carrying a small camera and taking photos around town. Joe and Sophie picked a local restaurant to have lunch on the patio to bring their weekend to a end.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

James Devaney/GC Images

Puppy Love

The twosome walked their dog on September 7, 2017 in New York City.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

@MARKMILANTHEPAPARAZZIMAN / BACKGRID

Double Date

At London's 34 Restaurant, the loved-up pair joined Nick Jonas and then-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra to help ring in the Bollywood star's 36th birthday in July 2018.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, US Open, PDA

Gotham/GC Images

PDA Alert!

The two made out at the 2018 U.S. Open.

Joe Jonas, Halloween, Sophie Turner

Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID

Halloween is Here

For the October 2018 holiday, he cheekily dressed as her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. She went as an adorable elephant.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, marriage ceremony

MEGA TheMegaAgency.com

Lavish Looks

The pair celebrated his brother Nick Jonas' wedding to Priyanka Chopra in Dehli, India on December 4, 2018.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Hockey Game

JD Images/Shutterstock

Melts the Heart

She warmed him up with a kiss on the cheek at a March 2019 Rangers vs. Red Wings hockey game in NYC.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Jonas Brothers

Instagram / Priyanka Chopra

Sucker For You

The actress—along with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas—supported her beau and his brothers Nick and Joe at their April 2019 concert in Champs Downtown, a Penn State college bar.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Rulers of Winterfell

The Game of Thrones fan was happy to be her plus-one to the HBO hit's season eight premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

They Do!

After the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, the duo shocked fans with a surprise wedding at a local Las Vegas chapel. As the couple exchanged ring pops—an Elvis impersonator officiated—pal Diplo captured the moment for Instagram live. 

