Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Set Wedding Date After 50 Cent Drama

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 2, 2019 7:56 AM
It appears that the drama with 50 Cent may have brought Lala Kent and Randall Emmett closer together, as the two have set a wedding date.
The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules star revealed the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, with a video of her and her fiancé.
"So anyone that wants me to do anything on April 18 [2020], I officially can't," Kent said. "Because that's the day I'm gonna marry my baby! We got engaged! Yay, I love you!"
Lala had actually first announced the pair's engagement last September.
The news comes days after rapper 50 Cent started trolling Emmett, his former Power co-producer, on Instagram, saying he owed him $1 million that he had loaned him. Amid his posts, Fifty also taunted Kent by posting a clip from the current season of Vanderpump Rules, which sees her talk about how she and Emmett met and ended up together, and their sexual activity. Kent was not happy. Meanwhile, Fifty gave her beau a Monday deadline to pay him back, and he later tweeted that Emmett met it, and wished the producer well.
A day later, Lala deleted most of the images of her fiancé from of her Instagram page, sparking rumors of relationship trouble between her and Emmett.
"Randall was under extreme stress from the situation and their relationship was definitely tense because of it," a source told E! News. "They have moved on and want to clear the energy with 50 Cent. Both LaLa and Randall aren't letting the drama get in the middle of them, and they would never split over something like this."
"They are fine now," the source added, "Randall wanted to make sure they were on great terms before Lala left for Paris for a week."
Meanwhile, the same day, Emmett posted a photo of him and Kent, writing, "What a fun night with my fiancé [sic]."
Kent shared another pic of the two on her Instagram Story, writing, "My baby."
Co-star Tom Schwartz also shared an image of the couple on his Instagram Stories.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
