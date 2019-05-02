Offset Hit With Arrest Warrant for Criminal Property Damage

Offset is a wanted man.

On Wednesday night, the rapper popped up on the red carpet alongside his famous wife Cardi Bto attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. However, police in his native Georgia want to arrest him.

According to a representative from the Sandy Springs Police Department, a warrant was issued on April 28 for alleged criminal damage of property. The representative could not confirm an arrest at this time, matching the fact that Offset was at the ceremony on Wednesday night.

E! News has reached out to the star's attorney for comment.