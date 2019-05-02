Billboard Music Awards 2019: See Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Stars' Best Candid Moments

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 2, 2019 6:37 AM
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Wednesday—and what a show it was.
Taylor Swift and Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie kicked off the night with an epic performance of "ME!". However, they weren't the only artists to perform. Halsey, BTS, Ciara, Paul Abdul, Madonna and The Jonas Brothers were some of the other singers to take the stage.
Kelly Clarkson also kept the crowd entertained as host. From her multiple outfit changes to her incredible medleys, the American Idol alumna pulled out all the stops.
Of course, there were also the awards themselves. Drake was one of the big winners of the evening and took home 12 trophies, including Top Artist, Top Rap Artist and Top Rap Album. In fact, he dethroned Swift for most Billboard Music Award wins.
Still, there were plenty of big moments fans didn't see on screen—including several candid moments.
To see a few of the best ones, check out the gallery bellow:
Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp
The singer entertains a crowd backstage with her moves.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
The group is shocked and thrilled by their Top Duo and Group win.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The "Bodak Yellow" artist isn't afraid to show a little PDA with her main man.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
The pop star has a jaw-dropping moment sitting next to her collaborator.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp
The singers share a sweet embrace on the red carpet.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
The "Young, Dumb & Broke" star stops for a quick chat with the country singer and his leading lady.
Article continues below
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
The Top Female Rap Artist winner gives Ciara's son a squeeze during the award show.
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp
The actress has a giggle on the red carpet.
Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019/Getty Images for dcp
The Top Rap Artist winner gives a thumbs-up backstage.
Article continues below
Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dc
The Panic! at the Disco singer celebrates his two wins with a silly face.
John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp
The "Chains" singer tenderly holds his wife's hand as they walk through the crowd.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
The K-Pop stars and the actor smile for a selfie.
Article continues below
Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By the looks on their faces, it seems like the "ME!" collaborators are having a good time.
BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP/Getty Images
The Top Country Duo/Group winners share a laugh while posing with their new trophy.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shows off his moves on the red carpet.
Article continues below
We can't wait until next year!
Emma Roberts Defends Her Real-Life Doll Obsession on Busy Tonight: ''The New Cat Lady is Doll Lady!''
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?