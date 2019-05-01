Cardi B Gives Haters a NSFW Anatomy Lesson Backstage at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., May. 1, 2019 7:43 PM

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B just went there. 

The rapper took a brief intermission from tonight's 2019 Billboard Music Awards to set the record straight on a potentially explicit photo making waves on the internet. The snapshot Cardi decided to address? One of her and husband Offset packing on the PDA while walking the red carpet together

Leave it to the hip-hop superstar to strip down to her birthday suit and offer her 44 million Instagram followers a lesson on her own anatomy. 

"Motherf--kers going showing this f--king picture, now you're all photoshopping it even more like, 'Cardi p---y, Cardi p---y," she told the camera. 

"First of all, that ain't my p--y. My p---y right here," Cardi continued, pointing down there. "This is where I birthed my daughter from. This right here, you know the part that shows when I go like this, that's just my ass!" 

Demonstration and all, she continued, "You know when you've got a fat ass, that s--t gets fat right there? This part right here, this is the part that gives the dick comfort. You know what I'm saying?" 

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

And if that wasn't enough, Cardi concluded her rant with one last F-U to her haters. 

"You all wanna look at my p---y so bad, y'all should've went and seen me when I was a f--king stripper and I was promoting myself. Now, too bad!" she said. 

All in all, it's been quite a memorable night for the "I Like It" songstress. 

Cardi took home the award for Best Rap Song, where she expressed gratitude for the loyal fans who helped her on her way to the top. 

"I know y'all love me," she teased. "If you got a favorite artist, support them. Stream their music. Listen to their music. Tell a friend to tell a friend about their music to get them on the chart, an upcoming artist or artists that's already out there. Support their music. Be the biggest fan that you can be."

Watch Cardi's video above, but proceed with caution. It's very NSFW! 

