No One Loved the Jonas Brothers' Billboard Music Awards Performance More Than The ''J Sisters''

The "J Sisters" were living their best lives at tonight's 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Yes, we're talking about Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, the significant others of Jonas Brothers members Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, respectively. So when the newly reunited boy band took the stage inside the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, all eyes were on the stunning trio.

As soon as the group broke out into a rendition of Nick's solo hit "Jealous," cameras caught the girls moving and grooving in the front row. And no surprise here, but Priyanka, Sophia and Danielle knew every word to DNCE's "Cake By the Ocean."

Perhaps the most swoon-worthy moment came courtesy of newlyweds Nick and Priyanka, who shared a sweet kiss as they ascended the stage's steps to perform "Sucker."