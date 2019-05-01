Joe Jonas Dancing to Taylor Swift's ''ME!'' at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Is All of Us

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., May. 1, 2019 5:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

We totally feel you, Joe Jonas!

Taylor Swift and Panic! At the Disco's Brendon Urie kicked off the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with an epic opening performance at the MGM Garden Area in Las Vegas. It was complete with a drumline and a fairy tale-like set. While everyone got their butts off their seats to dance to Swift's opening number, fans caught the 29-year-old star "bopping" to her new jam. And we feel seen.

The Twitter user, @onthedanlowe, captured the super relatable moment and shared a short video clip online. "Ok @joejonas is bopping to @taylorswift13's opening #BBMAs," they captioned their post. In that same thread, another user pointed out, "It seems that Sophie actually likes the song."

She sure did!

In the footage, you can see the Jonas Brothers member is feeling Taylor's performance, as he and his soon-to-be wife, Sophie Turner, are moving along to the newly released single.

Read

Taylor Swift Takes 2019 Billboard Music Awards to New Heights With Premiere Performance of "ME!"

"I promise that you'll never find another like... / Me-eh-eh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh," Taylor belted as Joe danced.

"This song is such a celebration and it's so playful," Taylor told Ryan Seacrest during an interview with On-Air With Ryan Seacrest. "What I wanted was to make people happy about themselves."

Mission accomplished!

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform tonight, too, so we'll see if the 29-year-old "ME!" singer moves along to the boy band's songs.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Joe Jonas , Taylor Swift , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Events , Jonas Brothers , Sophie Turner , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs Dazzle in Pastel at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Lovelytheband Can't Believe They're Nominated Against Queen

Madonna, Maluma

Madonna (and Her Holograms) Wow the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Alongside Maluma

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Show

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

How Jennifer Hudson's Mariah Carey Tease Backfired on IG

Dan + Shay Give Advice to Their Younger Selves at 2019 BBMAs

Paula Abdul Opens Up About Her New Vegas Residency

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.