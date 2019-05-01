The Jonas Brothers Just Gave Fans a Big Reason to See Their Tour at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 1, 2019 5:13 PM
2019 is the year for the Jonas Brothers.
Before Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas took to the stage and performed at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, the band couldn't help but share how excited they were at the future.
Yes, their new music continues to climb the charts. And you better believe fans are excited for a new tour that was just announced.
But there's also a new album coming out titled Happiness Begins that truly symbolizes where these artists are in life.
"We worked with a lot of really talented writers and producers. In the sessions, we'd walk in, say we're trying to bottle happiness and bring it to the world," Nick explained on Live From the Red Carpet with Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. "There's so much negativity out there and if we can provide a little light in people's eyes, we're doing our job."
He continued, "That's the space we're all in. We're all happy. Living our best life at the moment with each other as family and connecting again with our extended families. We want to give that to the world."
That joy is certainly seen and felt in their music video for "Sucker." Their significant others Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner were all part of the special project.
To say it was a fun day would be an understatement.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
"It was a blast. It was the easiest day of work because there was no like, 'Hello, nice to meet you,'" Joe explained to us. "We're literally with our best friend…It was the best music video I think we could have ever wished for."
And when asked why fans are so freaking excited for this next chapter, the guys give credit to the music.
"We've heard a lot of stories recently how this has been a soundtrack to a lot of people's lives. For us, you can think of so many bands and artists in your life and you go, 'Yeah I remember this break up. I remember this great day for me.' And I think a lot of these songs might be that for our fans," Joe shared. "So it is just a celebration as well. Being back with these fans and familiar faces, new faces, too. It does feel like it's going to be the best tour we've ever put on."
Find out when the Jonas Brothers are heading to your neighborhood during the Happiness Begins Tour presented by American Airlines and Mastercard online now.
