Mother's Day Matching Outfits for You & Your Mini-Me

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 2, 2019 3:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Mother's Day is almost here, and moms and their daughters alike have got big plans for the day.
Whether you've got a fancy brunch, a casual picnic or something else in-between planned, you're going to need to figure out your outfit. And, quite frankly, we can't think of a better moment in time to twin with your little one. What do we mean by twinning? Exactly what it sounds like! Moms and mini-mes can go all-out with printed floral frocks, or keep it low-key with coordinating jewelry. Really, it's up to you!
Just be sure to get that camera ready, these are darling looks you're going to want to remember.
If you're spending the day in the park for a picnic, we can't think of a better coordinating pattern than gingham.
SHOP NOW: Old Navy Sleeveless Gingham Shirt Dress for Toddler Girls, $20; Old Navy Waist-Defined Wrap-Front Gingham Midi for Women, $45
Calling all beach girls! These casual Americana themed maxis are too cute for your next mommy and me date.
SHOP NOW: Summer Cute Mommy and Me Boho Striped Chevron Maxi Dresses, $13-$20 at Amazon
For a lower-key take on the matching with mom motif, why not take these dainty everyday bracelets for a spin?
Article continues below
These Kentucky Derby-approved dresses are for the mom and daughter duo that doesn't mind being extra.
SHOP NOW: Vineyard Vines Official Style of the Kentucky Derby® Off The Shoulder Run For The Roses Dress, $188; Vineyard Vines Girls Kentucky Derby Run For The Roses Dress, $80
For the cool mom and her equally as cool mini me, these camo slip-ons are a shoe in (get it?).
SHOP NOW: Rothy's Kids Yellow Puppy Camo, $55; Rothy's Womens Grey Camo Slip On, $125
If you and your little one are girliest when you're together, you'll be sitting pretty in these pastel pink dresses.
SHOP NOW: Maisonette Lali *Exclusive* Womens Magnolia Dress, Jasmine, $180; Maisonette Lali Jaipur Dress Jasmine, $58
Article continues below
Hippie moms and babes will delight in these super cute gemstone bracelets—complete with adjustable star charms.
If prim and proper is your jam, these garden-themed dresses are ideal for mommy and me tea time!
SHOP NOW: Maisonette Banjanan Adult Iris Dress in Black Kashmir Garden, $270; Maisonette Banjanan Iris Dress, Black Kashmir Garden, $125
For the girls that love a pop of color, these quirky butterfly dresses will be a hit.
SHOP NOW: PopReal Mommy and Me Off-Shoulder Butterfly Print Party Beach Cami Dress, $16-$26 at Amazon
Article continues below
Headed to Mother's Day brunch? These floral maxis are all age appropriate!
SHOP NOW: Yaffi Mommy and Me Matching Maxi Floral Printed Ruffles Dresses, $14-$19 at Amazon
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?