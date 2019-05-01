See All the Best Dressed Celebrities at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage
by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:54 PM
Glitter and glamour are ruling the 2019 Billboard Music Awards red carpet.
At this year's award show in Las Vegas, all of the music industry stars are making bold statements in sequined dresses and statement pieces that are inspiring all of our summer fashion dreams. From golden dresses to bold suits, the red carpet looks are turning heads from every corner of the fashion world.
Moreover, a mix between casual and formal-wear appears to be the leading the pack on the Las Vegas carpet. Plenty of women and men are mixing tennis shoes and suits, which we're totally here for.
Taylor Swift, Olivia Wilde and Ciara are just a few of the stars who are making statements on the carpet.
To see the best looks from tonight's show, check out the gallery below!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
These creative looks have us "Burnin' Up" with style inspiration.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
There are so many words to use to describe this look, but the best adjective is AwesoME!
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Somebody needs to shine a "Spotlight" on this glam and powerful suit.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
It may have been a few months since she wed Nick Jonas, but PeeCee is giving us bridal glamour in this white dress.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The rapper makes money moves in this yellow head-turning two-piece ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Brit oozes sophistication in this all-black ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Not only is the director Booksmart, but she's also pretty style savvy.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Pastel purple continues to be one of the leading trends on the red carpet, and it's for good reason.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The actress gives new meaning to the term "little black dress" with this stunning ensemble.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Glamour oozes from the photo of the star, who shows off her dancer physique in a suit jacket and shorts.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
While some stars go for the most over-the-top looks on the red carpet, the singer proves that less is truly more.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The This Is Us actor shows other men how it's done with this retro-looking suit on the red carpet.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
These two are a package deal that everyone wants to be a part of.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Fashionista!The hostess stuns in a white suit-jacket that is inspiring plenty of fashion looks.
