Beanie Feldstein Proves She's Kacey Musgraves' Biggest Fan at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:51 PM

Beanie Feldstein is giving us the wholesome reaction to Kacey Musgraves that we never knew we needed.

The cast of Booksmart may be famous in their own right, but no amount of fame can cure the amazement that takes place when you discuss the queen herself: Kacey Musgraves. This was proven on the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, when Beanie Feldstein, Katilyn Dever and Olivia Wildediscussed the power of the "Happy & Sad" singer. 

Beanie, who looked gorgeous in a yellow and white dress, literally gasped when host Tanya Rad mentioned the hit album Golden Hour. The look can best be described as a mix between excitement and overwhelming joy. 

"When I hear it, I feel like I'm standing next to Kaitlyn," Beanie enthusiastically shared. "No matter where I am in the world." 

Kaitlyn adds, "It was on replay." 

Kacey Musgraves wasn't the only thing that made the experience of filming Booksmart so amazing. Kaitlyn and Beanie credit their director, Olivia Wilde, with creating the most "fun, warm" environment on set.

Fans can witness Olivia's directorial debut onscreen in select theaters!

