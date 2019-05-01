Watch Taylor Swift Answer Fans' Burning Questions at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

EXCLUSIVE!

This one's for the Swifties!

As the one and only Taylor Swift prepared to open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Monday evening, E!'s Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad shared an exclusive video courtesy of the A-lister live on the red carpet. Little did T. Swift know, but two of her most loyal fans were ready to surprise their hero with a few questions about the making of "ME!"

As for Abby, who told Taylor her and Brendon Urie's latest single is a "complete and utter bop," she wanted to know all about the pair's favorite aspect of filming the visually stunning music video. 

"The most fun part about filming the music video for me was fighting Brendon in French," she shared, referencing the project's trés chic opening scene. "We laughed so hard trying to get our pronunciation right and also trying to keep the cats on the couch. There were so many funny things in that scene." 

Next up, Ellie from New Zealand wanted to know if Taylor's beloved kitties Meredith and Olivia have bonded with the newest addition to their family, Benjamin Button. The cat made its debut in the music video for "ME!" and has since stolen the hearts of Swifties everywhere. 

As Taylor described, "Benjamin is sort of like exactly the way that you would think a little brother would be to Meredith and Olivia. When I got Olivia when she was a kitten and Meredith was having to deal with adjusting to her, Olivia would always pounce on her. Now they both have a tiny little kitten pouncing on them and it's really funny."

"They never scratch each other or anything so it's just like marshmallows jumping on each other. They're pretty good siblings," she added. "Not really that many fights!"

The more you know, right?

As for tonight, the 29-year-old is nominated for Top Female Artist and Top Touring Artist. She currently holds the record for most Billboard Music Awards of all-time, so fingers crossed she still holds the title after tonight! 

