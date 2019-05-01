Watch Taylor Swift Answer Fans' Burning Questions at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

This one's for the Swifties!

As the one and only Taylor Swift prepared to open the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Monday evening, E!'s Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad shared an exclusive video courtesy of the A-lister live on the red carpet. Little did T. Swift know, but two of her most loyal fans were ready to surprise their hero with a few questions about the making of "ME!"

As for Abby, who told Taylor her and Brendon Urie's latest single is a "complete and utter bop," she wanted to know all about the pair's favorite aspect of filming the visually stunning music video.

"The most fun part about filming the music video for me was fighting Brendon in French," she shared, referencing the project's trés chic opening scene. "We laughed so hard trying to get our pronunciation right and also trying to keep the cats on the couch. There were so many funny things in that scene."