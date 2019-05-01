See All of the Red Carpet Couples at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:40 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

It's date night!

On Wednesday evening, the biggest and brightest stars flocked to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. And while some walked the red carpet solo, many brought their boo thangs to the special awards ceremony. From Kevin McHale and Austin P. McKenzie to Priyanka Chopraand Nick Jonas, these celebrity couples brought the heat to the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Along with the famous duos mentioned above, there were a few couples that put their romance on full display at the music awards show. We're talking, Cardi B and Offset (who licked each other) and Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae.

What good would it be to attend a star-studded event with your partner and not dress for the occasion? At least that was the mindset for one celebrity pair: Southside and Yung Miami. The two showed up and showed out in electrifying ensembles that complemented each other.

Photos

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

If you love seeing couples on the red carpet as much as you like to see their fashion, keep scrolling through our gallery below!

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Hotties! The newlyweds heat up the awards ceremony with their fiery outfits and sweet PDA moments.

Cardi B, Offset, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B & Offset

Packing on the PDA (the two licked each other!), Cardi and Offset really shut down the red carpet.

Saweetie, Quav, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Saweetie & Quavo

The duo is couple goals as they adorably pose for the cameras in their flashy ensembles.

Article continues below

Katelyn Jae, Kane Brown, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae

The blonde beauty shows off her growing baby bump as she poses with her country singer husband at the star-studded event.

Southside, Yung Miami, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Southside & Yung Miami

Hands down, the two win best fashion as a couple! The couple lights up the room with their electrifying outfits.

Austin P. McKenzie, Kevin McHale, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kevin McHale & Austin P. McKenzie

The couple graces the red carpet at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in chic ensembles. Even though this is one of their more rare public appearances together, they are all smiles in Las Vegas.

Article continues below

Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kevin Jonas & Danielle Jonas

The longtime couple look happier than ever as they walk the red carpet together and pose for pictures.

Clarence White, Queen Naija, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Clarence White & Queen Naija

The pair look absolutely radiant on the red carpet with their vibrant ensembles.

Terry Crews, Rebecca King-Crews, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Terry Crews & Rebecca King-Crews

Couple goals! The longtime pair dazzles at the awards ceremony with their fearless fashion.

Article continues below

Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski

The recently retired New England Patriots player hits the red carpet with his girlfriend and Sports Illustrated model, Camille. The two look picture-perfect.

David Guetta, Jessica Ledon, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

David Guetta & Jessica Ledon

The pair went for matching all-black ensembles for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, and they totally rock it!

Brittney Marie Cole, Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard,Hayley Stommel 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Couples, Arrivals

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Brittney Marie Cole & Brian Kelley, Tyler Hubbard & Hayley Stommel

It's date night for Florida Georgia Line, who brought their wives to the star-studded event!

Article continues below

For more updates on tonight's star-studded event, E! has you covered. Read all about the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, here.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Music , Events , Red Carpet , Celebrities , Fashion , Style Collective , Style , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift, Cardi B and More Celebs Dazzle in Pastel at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Lovelytheband Can't Believe They're Nominated Against Queen

Madonna, Maluma

Madonna (and Her Holograms) Wow the 2019 Billboard Music Awards Alongside Maluma

Taylor Swift, Brendon Urie, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Show

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

How Jennifer Hudson's Mariah Carey Tease Backfired on IG

Dan + Shay Give Advice to Their Younger Selves at 2019 BBMAs

Paula Abdul Opens Up About Her New Vegas Residency

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.