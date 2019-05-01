Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Can't Contain His Excitement for Baby No. 2

Another baby is definitely meant to be in the Florida Georgia Line family.

During tonight's 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard walked the red carpet in celebration of their Top Country Artist nomination.

And while there's no denying the pair's incredible year professionally, there's some big personal news coming soon.

When asked about welcoming his second child with wife Hayley Hubbard, Tyler couldn't help but express his excitement.

"We got a little dude on the way so we're pretty excited. Middle of August we'll have another one in the house," Tyler shared on Live From the Red Carpet with Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad. "I'm feeling pretty good. I don't know if it's snuck in yet but we're definitely excited."