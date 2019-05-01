EXCLUSIVE!

BTS Flaunts Friendship Bracelets Halsey Made Them on 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:23 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Brace yourselves! BTS is on the scene at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Upon their arrival on the red carpet, screams were heard throughout the venue as their fans prepared to see the boys IRL. The K-pop band is at this year's show, where they are slated to perform their new song "Boy With Luv" with the gorgeous and talented Halsey. Dressed in their finest ensembles from British designer Alexander McQueen, the boys are ready to savor every moment of the once in a lifetime experience. "Every moment is precious, we're so happy we can be a part of this with our fans," one of the singers exclusively told E! News.

They even showed E! their awesome friendship bracelets they share with Halsey, who actually happened to make them in honor of their album. RM shared, "That was so kind of her, thank you Halsey."

Photos

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

While the boys are excited to perform at the show, they are most excited to see their friends Khalid and Madonna, and plenty of other "great artists" in attendance.

Overall, the mood is positive going into the big show, especially with their Saturday Night Live performance under their belt. The guys said that their debut of the song on the SNL star was a huge "honor" and they're excited for what's more to come.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ BTS , 2019 Billboard Music Awards , Awards , Red Carpet , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
BTS, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

All These Celebrities Had No Chill After Meeting BTS at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

CNCO Hung Out in London With Little Mix After "X Factor"

Chrissy Metz Says She's Working on First Album at 2019 Billboard Awards

Eva Longoria Excited to See Maluma & Madonna Perform at BBMAs

Khalid's Song With John Mayer Was "By Chance"

Terry Crews Reveals His Workout Playlist at Billboard Music Awards

Sofia Carson Admits to Auditioning 200 Times Before Making It

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.