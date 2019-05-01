BTS Flaunts Friendship Bracelets Halsey Made Them on 2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet

Brace yourselves! BTS is on the scene at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Upon their arrival on the red carpet, screams were heard throughout the venue as their fans prepared to see the boys IRL. The K-pop band is at this year's show, where they are slated to perform their new song "Boy With Luv" with the gorgeous and talented Halsey. Dressed in their finest ensembles from British designer Alexander McQueen, the boys are ready to savor every moment of the once in a lifetime experience. "Every moment is precious, we're so happy we can be a part of this with our fans," one of the singers exclusively told E! News.

They even showed E! their awesome friendship bracelets they share with Halsey, who actually happened to make them in honor of their album. RM shared, "That was so kind of her, thank you Halsey."