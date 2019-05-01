Kelly Clarkson Says She's Achieving a "Childhood Dream" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Because of Kelly Clarkson, we've never been more excited for tonight!

We're just hours away from the start of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While there are more than a few reasons to tune in, seeing Kelly host and perform may be on the top of our list.

The "Love So Soft" singer chatted with E! News on the red carpet before the show and talked about hosting the second year in a row and how she planned (or didn't) for it.

"I'm not really a planner," Clarkson told Jason Kennedy. "I mean I rehearse enough and you do well sometimes and sometimes you don't. Hoping for the best!"

She also said she's fulfilling one of her "childhood dreams" tonight at the show.