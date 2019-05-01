Kelly Clarkson Says She's Achieving a "Childhood Dream" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:02 PM
Because of Kelly Clarkson, we've never been more excited for tonight!
We're just hours away from the start of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. While there are more than a few reasons to tune in, seeing Kelly host and perform may be on the top of our list.
The "Love So Soft" singer chatted with E! News on the red carpet before the show and talked about hosting the second year in a row and how she planned (or didn't) for it.
"I'm not really a planner," Clarkson told Jason Kennedy. "I mean I rehearse enough and you do well sometimes and sometimes you don't. Hoping for the best!"
She also said she's fulfilling one of her "childhood dreams" tonight at the show.
When asked what she's most looking forward to, Clarkson said, "Childhood dream. I get to talk after Mariah Carey was onstage. She's doing this whole icon thing and I'm pretty stoked about that."
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Clarkson is working on a new album and she shared a few special details about it.
"It's always changing so I hate to be so final about the sound and everything," she told E! News. "It is a little more Meaning of Life, like if Breakaway and Stronger had a baby."
She added, "It's a little bit of pop and still got the soulful stuff in there. I was just in a different mood. It's really good. I'm excited about it."
Earlier this month, Kelly also sat down with E! News' Erin Lim to share just how excited she was over the show.
"This is a pretty miraculous event for me, especially for my generation of people," she explained. "Mariah Carey is going to be there, Madonna, Paula Abdul. There are just a lot of icons from my childhood performing at this specific Billboard. I'm really glad I said yes just so I could be there—and possibly get a picture."
And unlike last year where Kelly was too busy to snap a selfie with Janet Jacket, this Voice judge is hoping for no regrets tonight in Las Vegas.
Good luck, girl!
Stay up-to-date with the full list of Billboard Music Awards winners here.
Maluma Reveals Why He Calls Madonna ''Ms. Crazy'' Ahead of Their 2019 Billboard Music Awards Performance
