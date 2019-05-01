EXCLUSIVE!

Becky G Dishes on "Inspiring" Khalid and Normani at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 1, 2019

Becky G has arrived to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

The 22-year-old "LBD" singer is in attendance at the at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the music ceremony. Before heading inside to the award show, Becky stopped to talk to Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

While the songstress is an inspiration to many around the world, Becky revealed her two musical inspirations during her chat on the red carpet.

"There's so many people, I think there's so many newcomers that have that superstar x-factor," Becky shared with E! News. "I mean, two of those people being my homies Khalid and Normani."

"I think that they just have that thing that, you look at them and they know exactly who it is that they are, where it is that they wanna go," Becky said. "But it's just a matter of surrounding yourself with good people that are gonna allow you to explore those ideas and that creativity."

"And when I look at them, you know, we all grew up loving music and being inspired by it, but it's another thing to actually pursue it," the artist went on to explain. "So, it's intimidating but it's also very inspiring."

So, if Becky sees someone at the ceremony that she wants to collab with, will she approach them?

"Yeah! Why not?" Becky said. "I think now more than ever it's like power to the artist, everybody knows what's up."

Becky went on to share that with social media now, it's easier to approach someone and say that you wrote to them via Instagram.

