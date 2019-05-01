Becky G Dishes on "Inspiring" Khalid and Normani at 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Becky G has arrived to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards!

The 22-year-old "LBD" singer is in attendance at the at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the music ceremony. Before heading inside to the award show, Becky stopped to talk to Jason Kennedy and Tanya Rad on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet.

While the songstress is an inspiration to many around the world, Becky revealed her two musical inspirations during her chat on the red carpet.

"There's so many people, I think there's so many newcomers that have that superstar x-factor," Becky shared with E! News. "I mean, two of those people being my homies Khalid and Normani."