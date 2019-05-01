The Most Outrageous Fashion Looks at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

There's fashion, and then there's fashun. On Wednesday evening, many celebrities opted for the latter as they brought that kind of style and je ne sais quoi to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

While a sea of celebrities dressed for the occasion, some took it to the next level with over-the-top ensembles that were just as flashy as the beaming camera lights. Most notably, Sofia Reyes shut down the red carpet with her black strapless gown, that featured massive ruffles at the hem, a sheer material and flower-adorned details.

In addition to the 23-year-old Mexican singer, Patrick Starrr rocked an equally striking outfit, one that was full of drama as he dazzled in a gold lamé gown with a matching turban. Jaws pretty much dropped, however, when Taylor Swiftgraced the red carpet with her wildly fierce RaisaVanessa design that was full of ruffles, lace and more. It is definitely one of her more audacious choices.

With so many attendees opting for classic, elegant designs, it's always fun to see the stars who push the style boundaries with their daring get-ups. Because if there's a time to go bold, it's at the Billboard Music Awards.

Photos

2019 Billboard Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion

To see all of the outrageous fashion music's biggest stars wore to the awards show, keep scrolling through our gallery.

Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers, 2019 Billboard Music Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joe Jonas, Nicke Jonas & Kevin Jonas

The Jonas Brothers are saying goodbye to boring fashion! The trio goes for something more vibrant with their colorful plaid suits.

Cardi B, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cardi B

Giving us Cher vibes, the "I Like It" singer dazzles on the red carpet with this yellow number.

Diplo, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Diplo

Diplo goes country for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. Doesn't it make you want to say "yeehaw?"

Kiernan Shipka, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Kiernan Shipka

Seeing stripes! The 19-year-old actress takes it up a notch with this wavy-printed, color-blocking dress.

Sofia Carson, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sofia Carson

Hello ruffles. The 26-year-old singer goes big for the music show with this voluminous, ruffle lavender dress.

Halsey, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Halsey

Never one to disappoint on the red carpet, the 24-year-old star dazzles in this royal blue gown, which features peek-a-boo lace and a thigh-high slit.

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

The "ME!" songstress dazzles on the red carpet with this ravishing RaisaVanessa design that's full of ruffles, lace and more. It's most certainly one of her more fearless fashion moments.

Maluma, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Maluma

The Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy goes for something fun and vibrant at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. He wears a holographic jacket and matching pants. 

Sophie Turner, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

Sophie Turner

Sophie came to slay! The Game of Thrones actress shuts down the star-studded event with her vibrant green and blue jumpsuit.

Poppy, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Poppy

The 24-year-old singer-songwriter adds a "pop" of edge to the red carpet with her black overly ruffled gown, which she pairs with leather gloves and a black belt.

Yung Miami, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yung Miami

Green with envy! The "Twerk" songstress lights up the red carpet with her highlighter-green gown.

2019 Billboard Music Awards, Outrageous Fashion, Patrick Starrr

John Shearer/Getty Images for dcp

Patrick Starrr

The YouTube beauty guru brings the drama to the 2019 Billboard Music Awards with his larger-than-life ensemble. Wearing a gold lamé gown with a matching turban, Patrick's 'fit complements his bold personality.

Bazzi, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Bazzi

Bazzi skips the boring black and white tux and opts for a different approach. He rocks a white tee and jeans with a black bulletproof vest.

Cameron Dallas, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cameron Dallas

Flower power! Dallas goes for something more colorful and spring-ready with his flower-printed pants and white button-down.

Sofia Reyes, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Shutterstock

Sofia Reyes

The 23-year-old Mexican singer graces the red carpet with an over-the-top gown. From the voluminous ruffle hem to the sheer material and the flower-adorned details, Reyes pushes the boundaries at the star-studded show.

LIVVIA, 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Livvia

The 24-year-old star adds a pop of color to the red carpet with this audacious dress, which features colorful prints and billowing sleeves.

Lauren Daigle, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Daigle

The "Look Up" singer ditches the gown and goes for something more frilly, like her flowy top and black pants.

Renee Bargh, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Renee Bargh

The Australian entertainment reporter goes bold for the awards ceremony with this uniquely designed dress. The ruffled shoulder sleeve and Dalmation-like spots make this dress one-of-a-kind.

Asher Angel, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Asher Angel

The Shazam! star went for a bold-printed outfit at the music show, and it has us saying "Shazam!"

For more updates on the star-studded show, E! has you covered! From OMG moments to red carpet fashion to the winners list and more, read all about it, here.

