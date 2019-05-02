Personalized Mother's Day Gifts We Love

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., May. 2, 2019 3:00 AM
Mother's Day is right around the corner so you'd be in the right to start thinking about what you're going to get the mom in your life for the occasion.
To be real, your mom, grandma, aunt or whoever would be happy just to spend time with you. But just because they know you love them doesn't mean you shouldn't shower them with gifts. So while you're at it, don't just stop at flowers or a card. Go the personalized route and make them feel extra special. Maybe it's an engraved initial necklace or maybe it's a customized garden flag—you pick!
Shop these gifts and more below!
Classy moms will love the simplicity of this initial bar pendant necklace.
Got a few siblings? Add an initial for each of 'em and gift your mama bear this sweet gift.
Does your mama like to cook? These personalized wooden spoons will bring a smile to her face.
If you and your mom like to cuddle, this cute mommy and me stuffed animal set is such a cute way to show you care.
Now that we think of it, why not get grandma in on the cuddle party, too?
Does your granny, mommy or auntie have a green thumb? They'll love this customizable garden stone.
We're all about a garden flag for spring, and we have a feeling your mom will love this one with her name on it even more.
A plush bathrobe is always a welcome gift, but go the extra mile with this embroidered one for mom.
If your mama is the sentimental type, she'll adore this glass-etched poem.
If you and your mom snap photos together wherever you go, collect 'em all here and give her this priceless present on the big day.
