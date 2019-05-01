Remy Ma Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Reality TV Star Brittney Taylor

Remy Ma is having another brush with the law.

The rapper was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for an alleged assault that occurred on April 16 at around 9:30 p.m. NYPD confirmed to E! News that "Remy Ma aka Reminisce Smith was arrested for assault at Irving Plaza against 29-year-old female Brittney Taylor."

Taylor is a cast member on the VH1 show Love and Hip Hop: New York.

The police department explained to E! News why Ma's arrest happened today even though the alleged assault took place weeks ago. NYPD explained Taylor "was embarrassed to report it at the time" but she ultimately "ended up filing April 17."

NYPD continued, "Remy surrendered to police at the 13 Pct today. She was placed into custody at 12:30pm. She is still in custody. Remy was charged with Assault."

According to the police, Taylor "sustained bruising to her right eye. The victim was treated at Mount Sinai for her injuries."

TMZ, who first broke the story, reports that Taylor alleges Remy Ma punched her during the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert on the 16th.