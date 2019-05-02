Jay Cutler Tells Kristin Cavallari About His Plans to "Open a Butcher Shop" on Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari's husband might be spending less time on the family farm from now on!

The Uncommon James boss finds out what's next on Jay Cutler's post-football agenda in this clip from Sunday's penultimate episode of Very Cavallari's season 2.

The video opens on the sun-kissed couple enjoying a romantic candlelit dinner in Cabo the evening before their friends are expected to arrive. After reminiscing about the time a stranger confidently addressed her hubby as "Mr. Cavallari", Kristin asks Jay if he's given the future—and more specifically, the possibility of putting his retirement plans on hiatus for a while in favor of doing something he's more passionate about—any more thought since they last spoke about it.

"I have," he tells her. "I was talking to Mike about trying to open a butcher shop."

Fans who've been keeping up with this season might remember the afternoon several weeks back when Kristin came home to find Jay and "Chef Mike" (a friend whose culinary insights appear in Kristin's cookbook True Roots) enthusiastically preparing "95 to 100 pounds" of meat in their Nashville kitchen.