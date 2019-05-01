Jenelle Evans Says She's "Considering Divorcing" David Eason After He Allegedly Killed Her Dog

Jenelle Evans might pull the plug on her marriage to David Eason.

The couple of Teen Mom 2 fame made headlines on Wednesday after it was alleged Eason shot and killed Evans' French bulldog, Nugget. A source told E! News that Eason allegedly killed Nugget because "it snapped at" their 2-year-old daughter Ensley Eason. "Jenelle has been distraught all day over it," the source said.

On Wednesday, he spoke of the news on one of his Instagram accounts. "I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s--t at all," David captioned a video of Nugget and Ensley. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me. You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME."