What Secrets Do These Game of Thrones Photos Reveal?

Helen Sloan/HBO
by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 1, 2019 12:11 PM
Helen Sloan/HBO
The long night is over for Game of Thrones, now the surviving members of the Winterfell alliance (and there are a lot of them, let's be real) are paying tribute to the dead.
In new photos from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones season eight–exact title to be revealed—Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and the rest of the surviving core group prepare to bury—burn—their dead.
There's one new photo of Cersei (Lena Headey) who seems up to some scheming, as per usual.
See the photos below.
HBO
Daenerys Targaryen has her sights set on Cersei Lannister.
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen.
HBO
Team Dany stands apart from the rest of the crowd.
Article continues below
HBO
The Starks stand apart from the Targaryen contingent.
HBO
A funeral scene from the fourth episode.
HBO
What is Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk) whispering to Cersei Lannister?
Article continues below
HBO
On their way to King's Landing?
HBO
Kit Harington looking like he's in mourning as Jon Snow.
In the trailer for the next episode, the characters seem to be preparing…for war.
"We have won the great war," Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) says. "Now, we will win the last war."
She's coming for Cersei.
"We'll rip her out, root and stem," Daenerys promises in the trailer.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays, 9 p.m. on HBO.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?