TV's Top Couple 2019: Vote in the Final Round for Schitt's Creek or Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia

Wed., May. 1, 2019

We've made it, friends. 

The final round of TV's Top Couple 2019 is here, meaning the final two couples are ready to fight it out for your votes so one can be officially named TV's Top Couple. Both couples are newbies to the Top Couple tournament, and both have been consistently getting some of the highest vote counts in the competition. 

In the poll below, David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid), of the Pop comedy Schitt's Creek, are facing off against Aristoteles (Emilio Osorio) and Temo (Joaquin Bondoni), of the Univision telenovela Mi Marido Tiene Mas Familia, and only one can be named the winner. 

Which couple reigns supreme? Which one was worth all the street signs and cars you had to identify in order to prove you weren't a robot? Only you can answer that question. 

Of course you can vote as many times as you want/can, and remember the hashtag: #TVsTopCouple. Get your friends involved! Make it a party! 

Good luck! 

TV's Top Couple 2019: Final 2
David and Patrick or Aristoteles and Temo?
21.4%
78.6%

Voting will remain open until Thursday, May 2 at 5 p.m. PT. 

