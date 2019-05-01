Joy-Anna Duggar Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Austin Forsyth

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 1, 2019 11:43 AM

Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth

Instagram

Family of four!

Joy-Anna Duggar is expecting her second child with husband Austin Forsyth. The Counting On couple announced the exciting pregnancy news on social media on Wednesday. Along with sweet photos of their sonogram, Joy and Austin wrote, "Some of you have guessed, some of you had no clue... November, 2019 Baby Forsyth #2 is Due!! Cannot wait to meet this new little one! Gideon is going to be such a great big brother!!"

The duo also added the hashtags #baby2due #babyforsyth and #pregnant. Joy and Austin, who wed in May 2017, welcomed their first child, son Gideon, back in Feb. 2018.

Photos

The Complete Duggar Family Tree

Joy joins a list of Duggar family members who are currently pregnant.

Back in January, Jessa Duggar announced her pregnancy with Ben Seewald. Then in April, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar announced that they are expecting their second child together.

And, just days ago, Josh Duggar and Anna Duggar announced that they're expecting their six child.

