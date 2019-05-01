The Jonas Brothers Are Going on Tour: All the Dates and Details

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 1, 2019 9:00 AM

Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Jonas Brothers

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Sports)

The Jonas Brothers are going on tour!

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas announced the launch of their Happiness Begins Tour on Wednesday.

It looks like they'll be bringing some famous friends on the road, as well. Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw will be joining the JoBros on tour.

The boy band hinted at the big news during a recent interview with E! News.

"We'll definitely tour this year at some point," Priyanka Chopra's hubby shared last month. 

Sophie Turner's main man also suggested the group would be playing a mix of their classics and new music, like "Sucker" and "Cool."

 "I don't think we have enough new songs to do a long show," Joe said. "But we have plenty of old ones."

While the trio remained tight-lipped about the dates and details at the time, all of that information has finally been revealed.

To check out a complete list of dates and locations, check out the list below:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019              Miami, FL                    AmericanAirlines Arena 

Friday, August 9, 2019                       Orlando, FL                 Amway Center

Saturday, August 10, 2019                 Tampa, FL                  Amalie Arena

Monday, August 12, 2019                  Atlanta, GA                 State Farm Arena* 

Wednesday, August 14, 2019            Raleigh, NC                PNC Arena 

Thursday, August 15, 2019                Washington, DC         Capital One Arena 

Saturday, August 17, 2019                 Boston, MA                 TD Garden

Sunday, August 18, 2019                   Philadelphia, PA         Wells Fargo Center 

Wednesday, August 21, 2019            Uncasville, CT            Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, August 23, 2019                     Toronto, ON                Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, August 27, 2019                 Buffalo, NY                  KeyBank Center

Thursday, August 29, 2019                New York, NY             Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 31, 2019                 Hershey, PA                Hersheypark Stadium

Tuesday, September 3, 2019             Pittsburgh, PA             PPG Paints Arena

Thursday, September 5, 2019            Columbus, OH            Schottenstein Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019            Detroit, MI                   Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, September 8, 2019               Grand Rapids, MI       Van Andel Arena

Tuesday, September 10, 2019           Nashville, TN              Bridgestone Arena

Friday, September 13, 2019               Indianapolis, IN           Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Saturday, September 14, 2019          St. Louis, MO              Enterprise Center

Monday, September 16, 2019            St. Paul, MN                Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, September 17, 2019           Milwaukee, WI            Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 19, 2019          Chicago, IL                  United Center

Sunday, September 22, 2019             Kansas City, MO         Sprint Center

Wednesday, September 25, 2019      Dallas, TX                   American Airlines Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019          Houston, TX                Toyota Center

Friday, September 27, 2019               San Antonio, TX         AT&T Center*

Sunday, September 29, 2019             Tulsa, OK                    BOK Center

Tuesday, October 1, 2019                  Denver, CO                 Pepsi Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019                 Salt Lake City, UT       Vivint Smart Home Arena

Saturday, October 5, 2019                 Phoenix, AZ                Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, October 6, 2019                   Anaheim, CA               Honda Center

Tuesday, October 8, 2019                  San Francisco, CA      Chase Center

Friday, October 11, 2019                    Vancouver, BC           Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019               Tacoma, WA               Tacoma Dome

Sunday, October 13, 2019                 Portland, OR               Moda Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2019                Sacramento, CA         Golden 1 Center

Thursday, October 17, 2019               San Diego, CA            Pechanga Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019                    Las Vegas, NV            MGM Grand Gar

American Airlines AAdvantage Mastercard credit card holders will be granted pre-sale access starting May 7 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting May 10. Fans can purchase their tickets via LiveNation.com.

