Lana Condor Is Totally Relatable, Loves Food, Rom-Coms and More & Now We Want Her to Be Our BFF

Get your love letters ready, because today is Lana Condor's birthday and notes of affection are always welcome!

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star is now 22 years old and she's just beginning her already impressive career. From winning us over as the adorable Lara Jean on the Netflix film to playing a badass assassin on Deadly Class, Condor has already proved she has range and she's only been acting since 2016.

The thing we love most about the Vietnamese-born American actress is the fact that she really is just like us...but famous, obviously.

Condor shot to super-stardom after the success of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, which also starred dreamboat Noah Centineo, and with its sequel in the works her star is just going to rise.

While we can't wait to see her reprise her role and give us serious romance goals on screen, it's her off-screen style and vibe that we really can't get enough of.