Go Behind the Scenes of The Big Bang Theory Series Finale With Emotional Photos From the Stars

by Chris Harnick | Wed., May. 1, 2019 8:30 AM

Big Bang Theory Cast

CBS

On Tuesday, April 30, The Big Bang Theory delivered its big finish. The acclaimed CBS comedy taped its final episode on April 30 and the cast was not shy about sharing their feelings.

"Final group scene," Kaley Cuoco posted on her Instagram with heart emojis and a crying face. "That's a wrap."

CBS is keeping details about the final episode under wraps, but we do know we'll never learn the last name of Cuoco's Penny.

"We got nervous and superstitious about giving her [a last name]," executive producer Steve Molaro said. "It will always be Hofstadter."

Photos

This Is Why Your Favorite TV Shows Are Ending

While the final episode won't air for audiences on Thursday, May 16, viewers can get a sneak peek at what happened behind the scenes in photos shared by the cast below.

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

The End

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Boxed Up

"This set. Getting packed up," Kevin Sussman posted.

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Friends Forever

"The friends you make along the way... One of the best things about showing up to Stage 25 all these years has been seeing @themelissarauch's smiling face," Kevin Sussman posted. Melissa Rauch reposted and added, "While Stuart may have taken up residence in the Wolowitz household @kevsussman took up residence in a special place in my heart."

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Knock, Knock

"Knock, knock, knock, thank you...Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made. And thank YOU, ALL of you - yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words "love" and "gratitude" come to mind... so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you," Jim Parsons posted. "(oh! and happy birthday to @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and @kunalkarmanayyar - talk about good timing...may your next 12 years be as vibrant and wonderful as the last 12 years in which i've had the pleasure to know and work with you both)"

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Nap Buds

"Gonna miss napping next to @missmayim. We nap in adjacent dressing rooms, so we simulated what that would look like if you removed the wall. Did I mention that Mayim's room is also where I've had some of my most productive psychotherapy sessions? Thank you Dr. Bialik," Kevin Sussman posted.

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Goodnight!

"Goodnight, Pasadena," Melissa Rauch posted.

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Inspiring Passion

"#SimonHelberg and I have logged so many hours talking about acting and theater and film and everything we're passionate about and have been blessed to be able to do for a living. One of the funniest people I've ever met, on screen and off. With all the phenomenal success of the show, Simon's passion for the work has never changed. Still exploring. Still asking questions. Still doing spot on impressions of Christopher Walken that make you spit your milk out. Love this guy," Kevin Sussman posted.

The Big Bang Theory, Series Finale, Behind the Scenes

Instagram

Dr. Hofstadter

"Leonard Hofstadter, PhD," Johnny Galecki posted.

Following the one-hour finale and the season finale of spinoff Young Sheldon, CBS will air Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell, a 30-minute retrospective starring Cuoco and Johnny Galecki.

In the special, the two stars will take fans on a trip down memory lane sharing secrets and personal stories from the last 12 years. According to CBS, the two will reveal their favorite moments and revisit memorable Big Bang Theory stories.

The Big Bang Theory series finale airs Thursdays, May 16 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

