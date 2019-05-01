The First Veronica Mars Trailer Features Kristen Bell Kicking Major Butt

Be cool soda pop, the Veronica Mars trailer is here! Five years after the partially fan-funded series returned to life on the big screen, Veronica Mars is back on Hulu in an eight-part miniseries.

In the trailer below, get a glimpse of what the sassy private eye played by Kristen Bell is up to when the series premieres on Friday, July 26. Just a warning, Bell kicks major butt as the titular character, including wielding a gun and using a taser on her would-be assailant—and posting his picture on Instagram!

"When your best friend is murdered before your 17th birthday, you don't develop a keen sense of mercy," Veronica says in a voiceover.

It's on!