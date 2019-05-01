8 Met Gala Couples We Wish Were Still Together

The 2019 Met Gala is just around the corner.

That's right! Fashion's biggest night out takes place Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year, the museum's Costume Institute has selected "Camp: Notes on Fashion" for its theme. According to Vogue, the exhibition was inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp,'" which "describes a sensibility marked by performance, excess, and a kind of winking bad taste." Per the magazine, attendees have been invited to bring a sense of "studied triviality"—so fashion lovers will surely see some bold and beautiful looks.

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci's Alessandro Michele are serving as co-chairs this year along with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. However, these won't be the only stars walking the red carpet. Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are just a few of the celebrities who make up the 183-member committee.