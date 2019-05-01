8 Met Gala Couples We Wish Were Still Together

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 1, 2019 5:00 AM

The 2019 Met Gala is just around the corner.

That's right! Fashion's biggest night out takes place Monday, May 6 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

This year, the museum's Costume Institute has selected "Camp: Notes on Fashion" for its theme. According to Vogue, the exhibition was inspired by Susan Sontag's 1964 essay "Notes on 'Camp,'" which "describes a sensibility marked by performance, excess, and a kind of winking bad taste." Per the magazine, attendees have been invited to bring a sense of "studied triviality"—so fashion lovers will surely see some bold and beautiful looks.

Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams and Gucci's Alessandro Michele are serving as co-chairs this year along with Vogue's editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. However, these won't be the only stars walking the red carpet. Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are just a few of the celebrities who make up the 183-member committee.

Photos

Look Back at the Biggest Stars of the 2009 Met Gala

While the event often serves as a fashionable date night for couples, there will be a few dynamic duos we'll be missing this year. To look back at a few former couples we still haven't gotten over, check out the gallery.

Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield, 2014 MET Gala

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield

After dating for about four years, The Amazing Spider-Man co-stars ended their relationship in 2015. This photo shows the stylish duo at the 2014 Met Gala.

Alex Greenwald, Brie Larson, 2017 Met Gala, Couples

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Brie Larson & Alex Greenwald

The Captain Marvel star and the musician called it quits nearly three years after their engagement. Here, the two smile for the cameras at the 2017 Met Gala.

 

Josh Duhamel, Fergie, 2011 MET Gala

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Fergie & Josh Duhamel

The "Fergalicious" star and Transformers actor announced their separation in 2017 after eight years of marriage. The two co-parent their son Axl. Here, The Black Eyed Peas alumna and her former main man walk the red carpet at the 2011 Met Gala.

 

 

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid, 2016 MET Gala

George Pimentel/WireImage

Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik

Fans suspected the supermodel and the singer broke up at the end of 2018, and a source told E! News the two are "spending time apart" earlier this year. But there may be some hope for the on-again, off-again couple. The former One Direction artist raised a few eyebrows after he tweeted "@GiGiHadid love you" in March. In this photo, the pair dressed for the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" theme at the 2016 Met Gala.

Naomi Watts, Liev Schreiber, 2010 MET Gala

CHANCE YEH/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber

After spending 11 years together, the King Kong and the Ray Donovan stars announced their split in 2016. They co-parent their children Alexander "Sasha" Pete and Samuel Kai. This photo shows the fashionable pair turning heads at the 2010 Met Gala.

 

Will Arnett, Amy Poehler, 2012 MET Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Amy Poehler & Will Arnett

The Parks and Recreation and the Arrested Development stars married in 2003 and announced their separation in 2012. They co-parent their two sons Archie and Abel. This photo was taken months before they announced their split at the 2012 Met Gala.

Diddy, Sean Combs, Cassie, 2018 MET Gala

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie

After more than a decade together, the on-again, off-again couple called it quits in 2018. This photo shows the duo months before their split at the 2018 Met Gala, where they dressed for the  theme "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, 2016 MET Gala

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor

The Zoolander actor and The Wedding Singer actress ended their 17-year marriage in 2017. They share two kids: Ella and Quinlin. This photo shows the pair walking the red carpet at the 2016 Met Gala.

We can't wait until the big night!

TAGS/ Met Gala , 2019 Met Gala , Fashion

