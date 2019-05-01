EXCLUSIVE!

Grey's Anatomy Spills the Vic and Chief Ripley Beans in Station 19 Crossover Sneak Peek

by Lauren Piester | Wed., May. 1, 2019 9:00 AM

Cat's outta the bag for this Station 19 couple. 

Vic (Barrett Doss) and Chief Ripley's (Brett Tucker) little secret (that they've been hooking up in secret for months) is now out, thanks to one talkative Grey's Anatomy doctor in the exclusive sneak peek above. The two shows are crossing over this week when Ripley passes out while buying flowers and ends up at Grey Sloan Memorial, being treated by Schmitt (Jake Borelli), the doctor who just so happened to have witnessed him buying those flowers for someone named Vic. Cue the shocked faces of Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Ben (Jason George). 

Of course the bigger problem right now is that Ripley is lying in a hospital bed after passing out at a flower shop, and according to Maggie (Kelly McCreary), he's got a whole bunch of big medical words wrong with him. 

"He may have had the condition for years. You never know when or why you're gonna go down, it just happens," Owen (Kevin McKidd) offers. 

Photos

The Status of Grey's Anatomy: What the Cast & Producers Have Said About the End

The crossover will start with Grey's Anatomy's "What I Did For Love," directed by Jesse Williams. Maggie treats Ripley while Jo (Camilla Luddington) learns a hard lesson and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) makes a call that could jeopardize her career. 

On the Station 19 half of the night, titled "Always Ready," the team deals with Ripley's hospitalization, which leaves the future uncertain in the face of a life-threatening situation. So yeah the Ripley/Vic part of this is probably not the most important thing going on, but we can't help it that we're suckers for a secret romance. 

Grey's Anatomy airs at 8 p.m. and Station 19 airs at 9 p.m. this Thursday on ABC. 

