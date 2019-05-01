Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes and More Must-See Summer Concerts

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 1, 2019 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Carrie Underwood

Getty Images

Pull out your wallets music fans because National Concert Week is here!

With the summer months quickly approaching, your favorite singers are announcing massive tours and concert dates all across the country.

In addition, many parts of the United States will experience special festivals that will bring multiple acts together for an epic day (or days) of music. Perhaps the CMA Music Festival, Essence Festival and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango ring a bell to some. 

Fortunately for pop culture lovers, the fine folks at Live Nation have decided to mark the week with a special $20 All-In Tickets promotion allowing fans to attend participating artists' shows across the country at an affordable price.

This year's event will include over two million tickets to more than 2,800 in-demand shows from Live Nation's roster of summer tours.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

As you check out the deals at your favorite venue, we're compiling some of the highly anticipated tours coming to a town near you this summer.

Take a look at our gallery below and find out the performers you won't want to miss during the hot summer nights.

Chris Lane

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Chris Lane

"I'm so excited to tour with Brad Paisley this summer and will bring a fun, high-energy set to each show," the "Take Back Home Girl" singer shared with E! News. "There's nothing better than sunshine, cold drinks and country music!"

Florida Georgia Line

Ryan Smith

Florida Georgia Line

Put your cowboy boots on and enjoy the Can't Say I Ain't Country Tour sponsored by Old Camp Whiskey and Shiner Beers. Before Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley take the stage, music fans will also get to experience Dan + Shay, Morgan Wallen and HARDY live.

Wiz Khalifa

Xposure/AKM-GSI

Wiz Khalifa

While appearing at the Coachella Music Festival, the rapper announced The Decent Exposure Tour. French Montana, Playboi Carti, Moneybagg Yo, Chevy Woods and DJ Drama will join as special guests. 

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert

Michael Zorn/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lopez

Who's ready to dance?! Fans better prepare themselves for "a nonstop party mix of Jennifer's new and classic anthems, showstopping choreography and dancers, dazzling wardrobe, jawdropping technology" and more when the It's My Party Tour kicks off in June. 

Shawn Mendes

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Shawn Mendes

There's nothing holding this singer back from performing his biggest hits across the country as his global tour finally hits the states this summer. 

Thomas Rhett

Mark Horton/Getty Images

Thomas Rhett

Dustin Lynch, Russell Dickerson and Rhett Akins join the "Look What God Gave Her" singer for The Very Hot Summer Tour that's perfect for country music fans. 

 

Article continues below

Backstreet Boys

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Backstreet Boys

In addition to their successful Las Vegas residency, the boys of BSB will hit the road for their biggest arena tour in 18 years. The DNA World Tour hits the states in July. 

TLC, Chilli, T-Boz

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

TLC

"Our tour with Nelly and Flo Rida is going to be SO fun," Chili shared with E! News. "I love being on the road so much, I'd tour forever if I could, and being outdoors in amphitheaters all over the country, now THAT will be a non-stop party, I hope the fans are ready for it!"

Miranda Lambert, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for CMT

Miranda Lambert

Yee-haw! Maren Morris, Elle King and more female artists are scheduled to join Miranda for her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour 2019. 

Article continues below

 Patrick Monahan, Train

Getty Images

Train

"This is going to be a tour filled with fun as well as great music. I've been friends with the Goo Goo Dolls for years now and am thrilled that we're finally heading out on tour together," Pat Monahan shared with E! News. "We'll play all the greatest hits you love throughout the years, mix in some new music, and collaborate on stage to perform some songs together for a show you won't want to miss."

Carrie Underwood, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Carrie Underwood

Maddie & Tae and Runaway June will join the American Idol winner for the Cry Pretty Tour 360 that kicks off this month. 

Khalid

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Khalid

The global superstar will travel the states for the Khalid Free Spirit World Tour in support of his sophomore album Free Spirit.

Article continues below

Jason Aldean, SNL

Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Jason Aldean

The "You Make It Easy" singer will join Kane Brown and Carly Pearce for the 2019 Ride All Night Tour. "I'm always excited for the tour; change things up, get a new design for the stage and go out with new stuff," Jason previously told reporters

Luke Bryan

Gary Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Luke Bryan

The country music sensation is hitting the road with Cole Swindell, Jon Langston and DJ Rock for the Sunset Repeat Tour

Mary J. Blige, 2018 Oscars, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Talk about an epic pairing! The Oscar-nominated star will co-headline a North American tour with Nas starting this July. 

Article continues below

John Mayer

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

John Mayer

"I'm too excited to write this caption gracefully. All these songs. This big beautiful band. Your smiling faces. Our looking into our own lives and singing along to it. THE AIR CONDITIONING. Can't wait to see you...." the singer shared on Instagram when announcing his summer tour. 

Hugh Jackman

Din Eugenio/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman

With a live orchestra including hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, this actor promises to put on an unforgettable night of music.

Lionel Richie

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, Pool

Lionel Richie

Hello, is this the American Idol judge you're looking for?  The singer promises to play all the hits during his summer headline outings that include stops at Radio City Music Hall and The Hollywood Bowl. 

Article continues below

Lizzo, Warner Music pre-Grammy party

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Warner Music

Lizzo

"The 1st tour sold out so damn quick we had to do it again!!! Allow me to introduce the *DRUMROLL PLEASE*.................. Cuz I Love You Too Tour," the singer shared on Twitter when announcing more concerts

So what are you waiting for? Get shopping and we'll see you on tour. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Music , Concerts , Entertainment , VG , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, 2019 Billboard Music Awards Portrait

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards

How Well Do People Know the Billboard Music Awards?

Nick & Vanessa Lachey Talk Hosting Miss USA Again

James Corden, Tony Award

Tony Awards 2019 Nominations: See the Complete List

XXXtentacion

A Look at XXXTentacion’s Success After His Death

Kelly Clarkson Talks Hosting the 2019 BMAs, Mariah Carey & More

Taylor Swift: Breaking the "ME!" Singer's Secret Collab Code

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.