See the Miss USA 2019 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

by Lena Grossman | Tue., Apr. 30, 2019 2:57 PM

Miss USA 2019 is here!

Talented women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia have headed to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada in the hopes of winning the coveted crown and becoming last year's winner Sarah Rose Summers' successor.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey once again return as hosts and Nick will also be one of the performers at the show. The Masked Singer winner T-Pain will also grace the stage with a musical performance, although he likely won't be in a monster costume.

There will also be eight women comprising the judge panel, including 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as well as other business owners and entrepreneurs.

Miss USA 2019 competitions airs on FOX on May 2, but the preliminary competition is already underway.

Would Nick & Vanessa Lachey Let Their Daughter Do Miss Teen USA?

Both Vanessa and Nick told E! News in an interview that they thought hosting together was "easy" and "a lot of fun.'

Miss USA was their first time hosting anything together and the former boy band member likened it to a "trial run."

"It was a natural chemistry that you have as a married couple. There are things that are understood," he said.

The Miss Teen USA 1998 winner chimed in, "I knew that if I missed a line or stumbled, I knew that he had my back."

In honor of Miss USA 2019 beginning, take a look at the photos below to see the women compete in the evening gown portion of the competition.

Hannah McMurphy, Miss Alabama USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Alabama

Hannah McMurphy

JoEllen Walters, Miss Alaska USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Alaska

JoEllen Walters

Savannah Wix, Miss Arizona USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Arizona

Savannah Wix

Savannah Skidmore, Miss Arkansas USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Arkansas

Savannah Skidmore

Erica Dann, Miss California USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss California

Erica Dann

Madison Dorenkamp, Miss Colorado USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Colorado

Madison Dorenkamp

Acacia Courtney, Miss Connecticut USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Connecticut

Acacia Courtney

Jolisa Copeman, Miss Delaware USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Delaware

Jolisa Copeman

Cordelia Cranshaw, Miss District Of Columbia USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss District of Columbia

Cordelia Cranshaw

Nicolette Jennings, Miss Florida USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Florida

Nicolette Jennings

Katerina Rozmajzl, Miss Universe Georgia USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Georgia

Katerina Rozmajzl

Lacie Choy, Miss Hawaii USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Hawaii

Lacie Choy

Shelby Brown, Miss Idaho USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Idaho

Shelby Brown

Alexandra Plotz, Miss Illinois USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Illinois

Alexandra Plotz

Tate Fritchley, Miss Universe Indiana USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Indiana

Tate Fritchley

Baylee Drezek, Miss Iowa USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Iowa

Baylee Drezek

Alyssa Klinzing, Miss Kansas USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Kansas

Alyssa Klinzing

Jordan Weiter, Miss Kentucky USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Kentucky

Jordan Weiter

Victoria Paul, Miss Louisiana USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Louisiana

Victoria Paul

Lexie Elston, Miss Maine USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Maine

Lexie Elston

Mariela Pepin, Miss Maryland USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Maryland

Mariela Pepin

Kelly O'Grady, Miss Massachusetts USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Massachusetts

Kelly O'Grady

Alyse Madej, Miss Michigan USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Michigan

Alyse Madej

Cat Stanley, Miss Minnesota USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Minnesota

Cat Stanley

Madeleine Overby, Miss Mississippi USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Mississippi

Madeleine Overby

Miriah Jo Ludtke, Miss Missouri USA 2019

Patrick Prather

Miss Missouri

Miriah Jo Ludtke

Grace Zitzer, Miss Montana USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Montana

Grace Zitzer

Lex Najarian, Miss Nebraska USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Nebraska

Lex Najarian

Tianna Tuamoheloa, Miss Nevada USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Nevada

Tianna Tuamoheloa

Alexis Chinn, Miss New Hampshire USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss New Hampshire

Alexis Chinn

Manya Saaraswat, Miss New Jersey USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss New Jersey

Manya Saaraswat

Alejandra Gonzalez, Miss New Mexico USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss New Mexico

Alejandra Gonzalez

Florinda Kajtazi, Miss New York USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss New York

Florinda Kajtazi

Chelsie Kryst, Miss North Carolina USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss North Carolina

Cheslie Kryst

Samantha Redding, Miss North Dakota USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss North Dakota

Samantha Redding

Alice Magoto, Miss Ohio USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Ohio

Alice Magoto

Triana Browne, Miss Oklahoma USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Oklahoma

Triana Browne

Natalie Tonneson, Miss Oregon USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Oregon

Natalie Tonneson

Kailyn Marie Perez, Miss Pennsylvania USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Pennsylvania

Kailyn Marie Perez

Nicole Pallozzi, Miss Rhode Island USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Rhode Island

Nicole Pallozzi

MaKenzie Divina, Miss South Carolina USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss South Carolina

MaKenzie Divina

Abigail Merschman, Miss South Dakota USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss South Dakota

Abigail Merschman

Savana Hodge, Miss Tennessee USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Tennessee

Savana Hodge

Alayah Benavidez, Miss Texas USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Texas

Alayah Benavidez

Amanda Renée Giroux, Miss Utah USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Utah

Amanda Renée Giroux

Bethany Garrow, Miss Vermont USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Vermont

Bethany Garrow

Courtney Lynne Smits, Miss Virginia USA 2019, Miss USA

Alex Mertz/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Virginia

Courtney Lynne Smits

Evelyn Clark, Miss Washington USA 2019, Miss USA

Patrick Prather/HO/The Miss Universe Organization

Miss Washington

Evelyn Clark

Best of luck to all!

