See the Miss USA 2019 Contestants Model Their Evening Gowns

Miss USA 2019 is here!

Talented women from all 50 states and the District of Columbia have headed to the Grand Theatre at the Grand Casino Resort in Reno, Nevada in the hopes of winning the coveted crown and becoming last year's winner Sarah Rose Summers' successor.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey once again return as hosts and Nick will also be one of the performers at the show. The Masked Singer winner T-Pain will also grace the stage with a musical performance, although he likely won't be in a monster costume.

There will also be eight women comprising the judge panel, including 2017 Miss Universe winner Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters as well as other business owners and entrepreneurs.

Miss USA 2019 competitions airs on FOX on May 2, but the preliminary competition is already underway.