See Taylor Swift's Met Gala Looks That Never Go Out of Style

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 2, 2019 5:00 AM
What can we say? She's gorgeous!
Ever since making her debut at the Met Gala in 2008, Taylor Swift has consistently impressed Swifties and fashion lovers alike with her thoughtful and creative looks.
Monday night is expected to be no different as the "ME!" singer hopefully makes an appearance at New York City's star-studded event.
While clues about her outfit remain top-secret—after all this is Taylor we're talking about—fans are hopeful she will nail the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme to a T. No pun intended.
Until the big reveal, it's hard not to admire her past six appearances at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Whether rocking her signature red lip or going edgy with black lace-up heels and a metallic mini-dress, Taylor knows how to push boundaries while also showcasing her style point of view.
Take a trip down memory lane as we look at all of Taylor's memorable looks in our gallery below.
You didn't think the co-chair would disappoint on the red carpet, did you? Taylor Swift stepped out wearing a cut-out silver Louis Vuitton dress with black lace-up heels and Eva Fehren rings.
A real-life princess has arrived! Taylor Swift looked gorgeous in an Oscar de la Renta blush satin faced organza gown. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz jewels, Christian Louboutin heels and her signature red lip.
J Mendel was the lucky designer who was able to dress Taylor Swift as she turned heads while walking up the iconic stairs.
Come through, Taylor Swift! The Grammy winner chose a J Mendel petal gown with Christian Louboutin heels for her evening look.
We've got a star on the red carpet! Taylor Swift wore a Ralph Lauren Collection ivory plisse georgette beaded gown. Her wavy hair was pinned back and she chose to make her lips pop with a bold red hue.
It's Taylor Swift's big debut. The singer arrived in a sequined Badgley Mischka gown with a small orangey-gold clutch. Little did she know that she would become a Met Gala veteran.
We have our eyes on you, Taylor! We're crossing our fingers that we'll see you Monday!
